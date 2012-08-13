Mateusz Turbiński

Koka Clothing

Mateusz Turbiński
Mateusz Turbiński
Hire Me
  • Save
Koka Clothing octopuss
Download color palette

Old stuff for clothing brand.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2012
Mateusz Turbiński
Mateusz Turbiński
Senior UI/Visual designer
Hire Me

More by Mateusz Turbiński

View profile
    • Like