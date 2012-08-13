Ivy Fuld

Luncheon Font Banner

Ivy Fuld
Ivy Fuld
  • Save
Luncheon Font Banner font font design typeface typeface design typography lettering
Download color palette

Here's a sneak peek at the banner I made for the still to be named "Luncheon" or "Luncheonette" font. See the full version here: http://ivyfuld.tumblr.com/post/29331338307/my-very-first-font-has-arrived-even-though-it

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2012
Ivy Fuld
Ivy Fuld

More by Ivy Fuld

View profile
    • Like