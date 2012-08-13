Piero Borgo

the BarBer

Piero Borgo
Piero Borgo
  • Save
the BarBer logo branding cafeteria barber
Download color palette

Logo for a barber shop/cafeteria, more of this project on my website.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2012
Piero Borgo
Piero Borgo

More by Piero Borgo

View profile
    • Like