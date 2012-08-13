Samuel Judd

"A love of monkey"

Samuel Judd
Samuel Judd
  • Save
"A love of monkey" logo heart love
Download color palette

Logo for a facebook campaign on mother's day. Hard to translate this expression, something like "lovely blunder", but more funny!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2012
Samuel Judd
Samuel Judd

More by Samuel Judd

View profile
    • Like