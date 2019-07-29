Good for Sale
Kenny Coil
Break Maiden

Vacation Display 2/2

Kenny Coil
Break Maiden
Kenny Coil for Break Maiden
Hire Us
  • Save
Vacation Display 2/2 70s retro packaging can tropical font travel vacation

Vacation Display

Price
$25
Buy now
Available on Creative Market
Good for sale
Vacation Display
Download color palette

Vacation Display

Price
$25
Buy now
Available on Creative Market
Good for sale
Vacation Display

Introducing Vacation Display, a font by Break Maiden ✈️
Now available in the shop.

www.breakmaiden.co/new-products/vacationdisplay

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2019
Break Maiden
Break Maiden
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Break Maiden

View profile
    • Like