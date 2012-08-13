Piet van Dongen

iCheckMovies iOS Icon

Piet van Dongen
Piet van Dongen
  • Save
iCheckMovies iOS Icon ios icon iphone illustration illustrator photoshop tick app icheckmovies checkbox
Download color palette

The icon for the upcoming iCheckMovies iOS app.

You can follow the development progress here: https://trello.com/board/icheckmovies-iphone-app/4f3baeee57d28e947a821fff.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2012
Piet van Dongen
Piet van Dongen

More by Piet van Dongen

View profile
    • Like