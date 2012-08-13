Nord Electronics Logo Design

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Nord Electronics it's a small electronics repair shop, located in the north of Transylvania. They do also small advertising jobs.
The logo it's an "e" letter designed using a north(nord) pointing arrow. The "e" letter reminds of an "@" which refers the business as ads/technology/web oriented.
Your feedback is welcome.