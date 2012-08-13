brandzum

Nord Electronics Logo Design

Nord Electronics Logo Design logo design business shop repair electronics north nord shape symbol mark simple minimal icon logo
Nord Electronics it's a small electronics repair shop, located in the north of Transylvania. They do also small advertising jobs.

The logo it's an "e" letter designed using a north(nord) pointing arrow. The "e" letter reminds of an "@" which refers the business as ads/technology/web oriented.

