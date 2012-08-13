Stratis bakas

Pre Holidays Shot

Stratis bakas
Stratis bakas
Hire Me
  • Save
Pre Holidays Shot photoshop bubble photograph greece blue
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2012
Stratis bakas
Stratis bakas
Product designer 👋Half French half Greek. UI lover
Hire Me

More by Stratis bakas

View profile
    • Like