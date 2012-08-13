Joshua Hibbert

Single Element, CSS Macbook Pro

Single Element, CSS Macbook Pro laptop macbook icon css
I'm a big fan of CSS experiments, but I'm not really keen on a bunch of extra elements just for the sake of some styling. This is the best of both worlds; a fun CSS experiment, all done using only one element!

You can play with it here: http://codepen.io/joshnh/pen/JCGoF

Posted on Aug 13, 2012
