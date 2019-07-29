Aleksandar Savic

He-Man Cards GIF

Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Hire Me
  • Save
He-Man Cards GIF type tiger throwback sword strong retro prowling powerful muscles masters of the universe i have the power he-man heman fans collaboration characters cards 80s style 80s 1980s
Download color palette

GIF for Dribbble,
Check link for full project:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/81729089/He-Man-Collaboration-project

He man cards
Rebound of
He Man Cards
By Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
Hire Me

More by Aleksandar Savic

View profile
    • Like