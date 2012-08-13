Oykun Yilmaz

Expand avatars

Oykun Yilmaz
Oykun Yilmaz
Hire Me
  • Save
Expand avatars website web ui web design webdesign avatar expand hover web
Download color palette

Hi friends,

Here we show 1 full and 2 half avatar and when you move mouse over, the avatars expands left to show full size. You can click to jump in whole list.

Comments are much appreciated!
Cheers,

I ◐◑◐◑ at Twitter.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2012
Oykun Yilmaz
Oykun Yilmaz
Building kutu[dot]it for creatives.
Hire Me

More by Oykun Yilmaz

View profile
    • Like