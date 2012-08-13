Martin Burdon

Sunderland A.F.C

The English Premier League football (soccer) season kicks off this Saturday and I'm very excited, so I decided to show that excitement with this!

I support my home town team Sunderland (North-East of England) and I took this picture at our home derby game against Newcastle last season (August 20th I think) at our ground the Stadium of Light.

Feel free to rebound with your own team!

Posted on Aug 13, 2012
