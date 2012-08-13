Nico Hagenburger

88% Party Logo

Nico Hagenburger
Nico Hagenburger
  • Save
88% Party Logo logo
Download color palette

A logo for a private party to celebrate the completeness of my loft by 88%.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2012
Nico Hagenburger
Nico Hagenburger

More by Nico Hagenburger

View profile
    • Like