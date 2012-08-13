Thomas Aull

New Logo / CI

Thomas Aull
Thomas Aull
  • Save
New Logo / CI logo design code ci corporate identity
Download color palette

Just some scribbbles for my ne CI.
Also realized dribbble is for showing what you are working on, not just finished designs :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2012
Thomas Aull
Thomas Aull

More by Thomas Aull

View profile
    • Like