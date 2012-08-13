Benjamin Roesner

Toggle Switches

Benjamin Roesner
Benjamin Roesner
  • Save
Toggle Switches on off i o button ios iphone paper ui interface slider
Download color palette

Some variations for a toggle switch. I tried to find a good combination for iOS and Android.
Which one do you prefer?

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2012
Benjamin Roesner
Benjamin Roesner

More by Benjamin Roesner

View profile
    • Like