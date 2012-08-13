Instagram is Hiring!

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Last friday we launched the new Instagram Jobs pages.
We want smart, extremely motivated people who are willing and able to contribute quickly to all parts of Instagram, and who are excited by the challenges we face.
Interested or know anyone who might be? Check out the positions we currently have open and get in touch!
http://instagram.com/about/jobs/