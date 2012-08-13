Maykel Loomans

Instagram is Hiring!

Maykel Loomans
Maykel Loomans
  • Save
Instagram is Hiring! blue instagram icons glyphs proximanova light
Download color palette

Last friday we launched the new Instagram Jobs pages.

We want smart, extremely motivated people who are willing and able to contribute quickly to all parts of Instagram, and who are excited by the challenges we face.

Interested or know anyone who might be? Check out the positions we currently have open and get in touch!

http://instagram.com/about/jobs/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2012
Maykel Loomans
Maykel Loomans

More by Maykel Loomans

View profile
    • Like