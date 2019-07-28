Personal Resume/CV Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
It is a Perfect Resume/CV Template for you! This template is super easy to edit. The template is best suited for a developer, designer, programmer, freelancer, or any person or business who wants to showcase their work, services in a professional way.
Main Features of this Template:
✔️ Unique Layout
✔️ Modern and Creative Design
✔️ Easily Edit/Customize
✔️ It comes in PSD Format
✔️ Easy Image Placement.
Have a project to discuss? We're available for Remote, Full-time, Contract, Freelance projects!
You can contact us at Upwork.
Follow me on Uplabs | Twitter | Linkedin | Instagram | Facebook | Behance