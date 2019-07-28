Techeshta

Personal Resume/CV Concept

It is a Perfect Resume/CV Template for you! This template is super easy to edit. The template is best suited for a developer, designer, programmer, freelancer, or any person or business who wants to showcase their work, services in a professional way.

Main Features of this Template:

✔️ Unique Layout
✔️ Modern and Creative Design
✔️ Easily Edit/Customize
✔️ It comes in PSD Format
✔️ Easy Image Placement.

