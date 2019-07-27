Dan Lehman

Garden Gnome Illustration Process

Garden Gnome Illustration Process technique sketch shading simple line illustrator vector illustration gnome process
Wanted to share part of my process from a current client project. With the found image on the left as a reference point, I sketched my own gnome from the perspective I needed. In Illustrator, I traced my sketch using the pen tool and then colored it with a combination of solid fills, clipping masks, and paths with a texture brush applied.

Branding, Illustration, & Packaging
