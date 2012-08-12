Seth Sandler

Buzzed.io Top of the menu page

Seth Sandler
Seth Sandler
  • Save
Buzzed.io Top of the menu page buzzed ios app mobile ui pos
Download color palette

Working on implementing the http://www.Buzzed.io customer GUI.

The top section with image has a horizontal scroller that scrolls through pictures of the venue. It also has a parallax effect when scrolled down and the image becomes more opaque (brighter) and the text fades away to highlight the image.

When an item is selected, a 'swipe to remove from order' message appears in the status bar.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2012
Seth Sandler
Seth Sandler

More by Seth Sandler

View profile
    • Like