Sprocket Android Bike Index Screenshots

Designed experiment screenshots for our new Bike Index feature! With the next update riders will be able to to submit their frame serial numbers when making a sale listing and get a verification badge - making Sprocket the first theft-proof bike marketplace!

What do you think about the design? How can it be improved?

