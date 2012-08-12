Filip Pietroń

Android Energy Manager

Android Energy Manager
I was bored and don't get used to me making user interfaces. I have holidays from logoworking, so I decided to do this first and probably last one. It has as many mistakes as possible in this business. But it's fully made by me ;)

Posted on Aug 12, 2012
