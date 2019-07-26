Aleksandar Savic

Drinska Bajka T-Shirt

Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Hire Me
  • Save
Drinska Bajka T-Shirt typography t-shirt texture text style procreate pencil nessie mythical mocup loch ness ipad illustration icon font draw doodle cute character brush
Drinska Bajka T-Shirt typography t-shirt texture text style procreate pencil nessie mythical mocup loch ness ipad illustration icon font draw doodle cute character brush
Download color palette
  1. drinska_bajka_typo.jpg
  2. drinska_bajka_typo_add.jpg

Drinska Bajka Black&White T-Shirt close-up for @Neopix Team Building. :)

Black and white
Rebound of
Drinska Bajka 👕👕 T-shirt
By Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
Hire Me

More by Aleksandar Savic

View profile
    • Like