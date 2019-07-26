Purrweb UX

Movie App

Movie App
We all love to watch movies! 🍿🍿🍿 By the way who doesn’t? With our concept we provide seamless experience for Movie app

Users can check the information related to films - including cast, actors personal biographies, plot summaries, reviews and ratings.

With the app Users can:
- Add movies to Watchlist
- Rate what they’ve seen
- Get personalized recommendations for movies

Created by Ilya Sablin

We design mindful interfaces for Web & Mobile
