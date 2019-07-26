Koen
Koen Studio

MUJI Redesign Concept

Koen
Koen Studio
Koen for Koen Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
MUJI Redesign Concept ecommerce trendy modern ux concept minimalism webdesign typography
Download color palette

Redesign & rethinking of MUJI store.
View full presentation on Behance

Press "L" if you like this shot!

---

We are available for hire!
Feel free to contact us: hellokoenstudio@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2019
Koen Studio
Koen Studio
UX/UI Design & Branding
Hire Us

More by Koen Studio

View profile
    • Like