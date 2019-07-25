Hobbiez - Logo Grid

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
When do you transition from a Beginner Logo Designer to an Intermediate / Advanced Logo Designer? There are many factors, and one of the most important in my opinion is being able to align correctly the elements of a logo, not only geometrically, but most importantly - optically 👀
Let me explain, geometrical alignment can be done by anyone with a basic understanding of the software, but visual alignment done right requires years of practice and looking at logos with the eyes of someone who wants to learn with them. I look at hundreds of logos every week and i learn something with almost every one of them - even if it's just learning what not to do 📐
I hope this tip helps you in your career as a Logo Designer, i decided to share it today to explain why the small circle of the grid is not aligned to the center of the bigger one 📏
