𝔅𝔢𝔰𝔱𝔖𝔢𝔯𝔳𝔢𝔡𝔅𝔬𝔩𝔡

Extrude Interaction

𝔅𝔢𝔰𝔱𝔖𝔢𝔯𝔳𝔢𝔡𝔅𝔬𝔩𝔡
𝔅𝔢𝔰𝔱𝔖𝔢𝔯𝔳𝔢𝔡𝔅𝔬𝔩𝔡
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

An unused concept for an under construction page I've been working on that would of used cursor/touch proximity to extrude the Kanji characters from the background.

Check out my Instagram stories, I'm using it more often to post process and behind the scenes of the projects I'm currently working on. ↴

Follow me: Twitter & Instagram.

𝔅𝔢𝔰𝔱𝔖𝔢𝔯𝔳𝔢𝔡𝔅𝔬𝔩𝔡
𝔅𝔢𝔰𝔱𝔖𝔢𝔯𝔳𝔢𝔡𝔅𝔬𝔩𝔡
Direction & Design Available for new freelance projects ↴
Hire Me

More by 𝔅𝔢𝔰𝔱𝔖𝔢𝔯𝔳𝔢𝔡𝔅𝔬𝔩𝔡

View profile
    • Like