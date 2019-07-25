Museum Main Page Animation

Daria Lisovenko

Today we are sharing Parkhomovka Museum Site Concept.

Parkhomovka Museum - is the unique place in Kharkiv region where an exhibition includes oeuvre of Pablo Picasso, Kazimir Malevich, Wassily Kandinsky and Ferdinand Bol. But it stays unknown even for Kharkiv citizens. I decided to make a stylish site for them to engage more attention and visitors

Posted on Jul 25, 2019
