Museum Main Page Animation

Hey guys!
Today we are sharing Parkhomovka Museum Site Concept.
Parkhomovka Museum - is the unique place in Kharkiv region where an exhibition includes oeuvre of Pablo Picasso, Kazimir Malevich, Wassily Kandinsky and Ferdinand Bol. But it stays unknown even for Kharkiv citizens. I decided to make a stylish site for them to engage more attention and visitors