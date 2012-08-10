Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Cedric Cummings

Reuse

Cedric Cummings
Cedric Cummings
  • Save
Reuse recycle reuse green icon symbol
Download color palette

Based off of and designed to work with Gary Anderson's three stage recycling symbol, this reuse symbol removes one of the stages while retaining the mobius strip effect. Its two sections denote use & reuse.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2012
Cedric Cummings
Cedric Cummings

More by Cedric Cummings

View profile
    • Like