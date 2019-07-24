Pollen Allergy Tracker App #2 - animation

Hey! 🌿

It's time to upload a next animation from my last project.

This is main screen from Pollen Allergy Tracker App. On this screen you can see a current levels of pollen allergy. Also you can confirm if you took a pill.

What do you think about that? I hope that you will enjoy it!

