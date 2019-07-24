Case: sort available directly from search results - wireframes

Trending designs to inspire you
This time I heard:
"Hey Luke we should give the user the possibility of easy access to the recommended products"
I thought why not , we have so little time to make decisions now days. So this time case was to show " recomended " list of products directly from search results - please check my approach. :)