Healthcare App for Doctors

Check out our latest Healthcare Dashboard for Doctors.

The main idea of the app is to test medicine on patients and observe health changes of subjects on a long period of time.

The main flow looks like the following:

- Doctors assign Medication on Patients

- Patients take Medication and report about their condition via Chat Bot

- All data is collected and sent on Doctors Dashboard

- Once per 3 month Patients complete questionnaire form

- Patients earn achievements

Created by Ilya Sablin

