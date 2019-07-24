Purrweb UX

Healthcare App for Doctors

Hello Dribbblers! 👋

Check out our latest Healthcare Dashboard for Doctors.

The main idea of the app is to test medicine on patients and observe health changes of subjects on a long period of time.

The main flow looks like the following:
- Doctors assign Medication on Patients
- Patients take Medication and report about their condition via Chat Bot
- All data is collected and sent on Doctors Dashboard
- Once per 3 month Patients complete questionnaire form
- Patients earn achievements

Created by Ilya Sablin

