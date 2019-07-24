Healthcare App for Doctors

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hello Dribbblers! 👋
Check out our latest Healthcare Dashboard for Doctors.
The main idea of the app is to test medicine on patients and observe health changes of subjects on a long period of time.
The main flow looks like the following:
- Doctors assign Medication on Patients
- Patients take Medication and report about their condition via Chat Bot
- All data is collected and sent on Doctors Dashboard
- Once per 3 month Patients complete questionnaire form
- Patients earn achievements
Created by Ilya Sablin
Press L to support us!
Hit Follow for more content!
PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜
Join us on:
Website | Instagram | Medium | Behance | Facebook