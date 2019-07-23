Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Motion Ridge

20 Social Media Lower Thirds

Motion Ridge
Motion Ridge
  • Save
20 Social Media Lower Thirds branding corporate corporate slideshow after effects project files after effect video templates lower thirds social media social media lower thirds after effects cc after effect cc 2018
Download color palette

20 Social Media Lower Thirds Super Easy to Use Easy Edits Well Arranged No Plugin Color Control 4K Resolution (Fit for any footage) Free Font Link Included video Tutorial Included Works with Adobe After Effects CC & above Best Prize.😍😍😍👇

* Exclusive & Social Media Lower Thirds
* Intro Ready For Use Titles and Lower Thirds
* After Effects CC and Above
* Resolution 4K and Full HD
* No Plugins Required
* Easy Customize
* Works for all language of After Effects
* Tutorials included
* Fast Render
* Color Control
* 100% After Effects
* HTML Library Included
* Perfect for Social Media Ads and Video Covers!
* Links to download the font included in the package

👇👇👇
https://motionridge.com/item/social-media-lower-thirds/LuzeA87

Motion Ridge
Motion Ridge

More by Motion Ridge

View profile
    • Like