Take on Balenciaga Redesign

Take on Balenciaga Redesign web design website brutalist brutalism concept minimalistic landing page adobexd ux ui
  1. balenciaga___dribbble.png
  2. balenciaga.png
  3. balenciaga___dribbble.png

Hi Guys, I would want to show you my new design, which is a redesign of very popular streetwear apparel and designer clothing. The current design is brutalist itself, but it doesn't show much in the header section, so I thought that it is possible to change that while keeping the website usable in some way.

I have taken some ideas from @Admir Hadžić hence why I am rebounding this shot.

With my warm heart, I invite you to give me some feedback about my shot i.e. font choices, colours, layout etc.

Landing 2.02 shot
Rebound of
NomadUXE — Landing v2.02
By Admir Hadžić
