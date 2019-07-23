Take on Balenciaga Redesign

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi Guys, I would want to show you my new design, which is a redesign of very popular streetwear apparel and designer clothing. The current design is brutalist itself, but it doesn't show much in the header section, so I thought that it is possible to change that while keeping the website usable in some way.
I have taken some ideas from @Admir Hadžić hence why I am rebounding this shot.
With my warm heart, I invite you to give me some feedback about my shot i.e. font choices, colours, layout etc.