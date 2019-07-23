Time Away Logo Design for Party Supplies Company

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Time Away are mostly party supplies, ie. elegant disposable cups, plates, tableware, napkins, some decor and other generic products sold on ecommerce sites.
I make it try to follow with the client brief give, make it simple and modern, in this design logo I make a symbol of time that comes out of the boundary, out of the clock itself. as a representation that this company is a party company that doesn't care about time at parties and enjoys it all night.
Let me know what do you think about this? Any feedback is welcome!
