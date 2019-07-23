Sean Ford

Resolve // Concept Visuals

Resolve // Concept Visuals inspiration fashion clothing brand identity stationery business business card geometric lettering icon print branding design abstract typography mark identity symbol brand logo
From some early concept visuals for Resolve Clothing that didn't make it, although I still like the direction.

