Neehee’s Indian Vegetarian Street Food Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The third happiest moment of your life will probably be the first time you pop a Ragda Puri into your yapper. And that’s exactly how we designed the Neehee’s brand experience. From the logo, to the menu, and even the restaurant environment, every detail is designed to share the joy of Indian street food with the masses.