Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Felic Art

Beluga II

Felic Art
Felic Art
Hire Us
  • Save
Beluga II cute uran whale ocean sea water animal blue beluga belouga beauty play kid color children childhood child girl character illustration
Beluga II cute uran whale ocean sea water animal blue beluga belouga beauty play kid color children childhood child girl character illustration
Download color palette
  1. beluga_ii.jpg
  2. beluga_ii_draft.jpg

Hey guys,

Glad to share with you the new illustration did for our client! What do you think of this one? Eager to hear your feedback, friends!

Studio: Uran Arts
Illustrator: Unini

Cheers!

Press ♥ to show some love!!

01 4x
Rebound of
Beluga I
By Felic Art
Felic Art
Felic Art
Where imagination and art meet. Got a project? 👉
Hire Us

More by Felic Art

View profile
    • Like