Meet Cardelia

illustration design
I can finally show this character of which I'd been developing for a few months. She is the representative of Card Gnome, the greeting card startup I work for. Her name is Cardelia.

Her position atop the content filters is her debut on the site but she will be popping up elsewhere in the UI. She is created fully in vector with Illustrator.

Posted on Aug 9, 2012
