Delicious Food Group Icon - Draft

Delicious Food Group Icon - Draft vector illustration food taco cupcake drink banner lemon badge meat lettuce cheese chocolate
A group icon I'm working on for a project. I might need a Tums if I ate all of that in one sitting, lol

