Kerem Suer

Facelift for kerem.co — Wireframe

Kerem Suer
Kerem Suer
  • Save
Facelift for kerem.co — Wireframe wireframe sketch sketches facelift face lift pen pencil dotgrid book micron hardwood floors what else can i tag
Download color palette

I designed this guy's website about 8 months ago. Now that he has bunch of content to display, he wants a facelift and wants everything to "POP".

So I started sketching some concepts. Of course he's not happy with anything. What a nightmare client.

Kerem Suer
Kerem Suer
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Kerem Suer

View profile
    • Like