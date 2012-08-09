Chad Miller

letterpress, edge painted cards

Look at that subtle off white coloring...the tasteful thickness of it.. oh my god, it's even got a watermark...

Sike, just multilevel letterpress, Pantone matched edge painting, two over two.

