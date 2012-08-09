Aaron Eiland

The Type Fight "L"

Aaron Eiland
Aaron Eiland
  • Save
The Type Fight "L" l type
Download color palette

You can vote for me on The Type Fight right now.
http://thetypefight.com/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2012
Aaron Eiland
Aaron Eiland

More by Aaron Eiland

View profile
    • Like