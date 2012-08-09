Tortoiseshell Black

Our Place To Shine

Tortoiseshell Black
Tortoiseshell Black
  • Save
Our Place To Shine illustration logos vector
Download color palette

Here's one from the cutting room floor, for a global real estate companies incentive scheme, never happened so the logo was never used.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2012
Tortoiseshell Black
Tortoiseshell Black

More by Tortoiseshell Black

View profile
    • Like