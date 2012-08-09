Vhd Poster Pt3

Kevin Phillips

3 of 5, I am hoping to create a set of posters for my blog each highlighing a favorite piece of hiking or outdoor gear. Full poster and details. See large here http://www.vintagehikingdepot.com/2012/06/vhd-poster-pt-3/

Posted on Aug 9, 2012
