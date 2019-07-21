Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sprocket Android 1.5.44.7 Assistant Improvements

1. Updated assistant text to say assist and not help because sellers were sometimes thinking they were opening a help menu

2. Moved the sale buttons to the top and inverted them to make them easier to spot from the other buttons

3. Simplified the text in the sale button so its much easier to understand the two sale options quickly

4. Added a slow rotation to the gear

Sprocket Bicycle App on Android
Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Pinterest
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Tumblr
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on FB

Sprocket iOS 1.5 Bike Sale Flow
