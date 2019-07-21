Sprocket Android 1.5.44.7 Assistant Improvements

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
1. Updated assistant text to say assist and not help because sellers were sometimes thinking they were opening a help menu
2. Moved the sale buttons to the top and inverted them to make them easier to spot from the other buttons
3. Simplified the text in the sale button so its much easier to understand the two sale options quickly
4. Added a slow rotation to the gear
