Now Playing Widget [Freebie]

Now Playing Widget [Freebie] freebie free psd music player ui mac cd
Working late nights at the moment is making me super productive, so here's another rebound and another free psd for y'all.

Download the PSD

Rebound of
Music Widget
By Ben Muschol
Posted on Aug 9, 2012
