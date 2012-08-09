Vivian.Gao

Emoticons...

Vivian.Gao
Vivian.Gao
  • Save
Emoticons... moticons icon ui mobile
Download color palette

The emoticon designed for a app,hope you like it

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2012
Vivian.Gao
Vivian.Gao

More by Vivian.Gao

View profile
    • Like