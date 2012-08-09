Joel Kimmel

The Fox and The Goose

Joel Kimmel
Joel Kimmel
  • Save
The Fox and The Goose fox goose turbine illustration painting watercolor ink canada manitoba
Download color palette

Putting the finishing touches on this painting about an eco-village in Manitoba.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2012
Joel Kimmel
Joel Kimmel

More by Joel Kimmel

View profile
    • Like