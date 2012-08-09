Reina Castellanos

Space Race WIP

Reina Castellanos
Reina Castellanos
  • Save
Space Race WIP illustration children teal blue editorial spot illustration vector
Download color palette

This is the first of a series of six illustrations for a children's museum. WIP.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2012
Reina Castellanos
Reina Castellanos

More by Reina Castellanos

View profile
    • Like