New Self Project

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Oh wow, it has been a while since I last uploaded anything. Been busy with updating Paper Aquarium, but I have finally found time to just work on something that has been in my mind lately. I am adding some finishing touches and the full shot will be up soon.